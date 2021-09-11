Manju Warrier to play the lead in 'Ayisha'

Manju Warrier will play the title role in Ayisha, directed by Aamir Pallikkal.
Ayisha is being planned as a multi-lingual, made in Malayalam and Arabic. The shooting is scheduled to begin in the Gulf.
Manju Warrier shared her excitement as she released the first look poster of Ayisha : “Introducing you to AYISHA!!! Probably the first-ever commercial film in Malayalam and Arabic languages! Looking forward to having this exciting journey with Amir, Zakariya and the entire super cool team! Stay tuned for more updates!”
Zakariya is the producer. M Jayachandran is the music director. Vishnu Sharma is the cinematographer.