Manju Warrier to play the lead in 'Ayisha'

Manju Warrier will play the title role in Ayisha, directed by Aamir Pallikkal.

Ayisha is being planned as a multi-lingual, made in Malayalam and Arabic. The shooting is scheduled to begin in the Gulf.

Manju Warrier shared her excitement as she released the first look poster of Ayisha : “Introducing you to AYISHA!!! Probably the first-ever commercial film in Malayalam and Arabic languages! Looking forward to having this exciting journey with Amir, Zakariya and the entire super cool team! Stay tuned for more updates!”