Manoj Bajpayee happy with 'Silence... Can You Hear It?' response

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actor Manoj Bajpayee is happy with the response his latest release "Silence... Can You Hear It?" has received. He attributes the reception to the cast and crew.

"We shot the film in lockdown. It was a difficult and risky time for everyone during the pandemic. I'm very grateful that the entire crew was incredibly supportive. The film's success is a great achievement for all of us," shared the actor about the project that co-stars Prachi Desai and Arjun Mathur.