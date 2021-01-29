Manoj Bajpayee, Kanu Behl team up for RSVP thriller titled 'Despatch'

Announcing the news, the official Twitter handle of the production house noted, "Enter the world of crime journalism with #Despatch. This edge of the seat thriller will be a direct to digital release! #FridaysWithRSVP".Kanu Behl, who made his directorial debut with the formidable 'Titli' that premiered in the Cannes Film Festival competition and bagged a string of international awards, ventures into noir procedural territory with 'Despatch' teaming up with Manoj Bajpayee, a recipient of two National Awards and a Padma Shri.Talking about the movie, Behl said, "Despatch is a story I've been itching to tell for a while now. Collaborating with Manoj Bajpayee and Ronnie Screwvala on a piece that looks to push cinematic boundaries is exciting and I look forward to embarking on this journey."On the other hand, being confident and excited about the collaboration, Bajpayee said, "As an actor, I want to be part of stories that I want to tell and that deserve to be told. 'Despatch' is one such film. With the digital age, our stories can now reach and be accessed by viewers across the globe and I'm confident this film will have many takers because it is relevant to our times."The flick is an investigative thriller that unfolds in the world of crime journalism. Bajpayee will play a character who finds himself trapped in the murky underbelly of business and crime. (ANI)