Manoj Bajpayee on 'Bhonsle' National Award: Thank everyone who believed in me

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Monday was declared Best Actor at the 67th National Film Awards along with Dhanush. While Manoj won for Bhonsle, Dhanush received the award for the Tamil film Asuran.

"I am very happy and thankful to each and everyone who believed in this film and believed in me. I'm thankful to my director Devashish Makhija and my co-actors Santosh (Juvekar) and Ipshita (Chakraborty), my producers Sandiip Kapoor, Piiyush Singh, Saurabh (Gupta) and all of these guys. I'm feeling thankful to each and everyone who have supported this film and supported me from the depth of my heart. I really feel this is an award not only for me but for all of yours guys. When Bhonsle completed its journey with this National Award, I am only feeling thankful and nothing else," said Bajpayee.