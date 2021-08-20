Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni bag Best Actor awards at IFFM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 (ANI): Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's 'The Family Man' made it big at the latest edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) as the stars Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni bagged the Best Actors award for their commendable performances in the second season of the popular web show.



On Friday, the organisers of IFFM conducted a virtual ceremony, wherein several winners were announced. Manoj won the award for Best Actor (Male) in Series while Samantha was honoured with Best Actor (Female) in Series award.

Expressing happiness about the same, Samantha took to Instagram and wrote, "I am so so grateful.. Thankyouuu @rajanddk for being able to see beyond the 'cute girl' image that many couldn't look past .. as an actor I dreamed of being given such an opportunity.. the chance to play a layered and intense role . #Raji forced me to dig deep .. and I am beyond happy today to receive a certificate of approval for the performance."

Manoj is also extremely happy on receiving the honour at IFFM.

"Thank you to the jury members. Thank you to the whole team of 'The Family Man' for playing an instrumental role in making this show happen," he said during his acceptance speech at the virtual ceremony of IFFM.

Actors Vidya Balan and Surya have also won Best Actor in Feature awards for their films 'Sherni' and 'Soorarai Pottru' respectively. (ANI)

