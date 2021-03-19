Manoj Bajpayee: 'Shool' has become quite a game changer

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee is all set to play a police officer in the upcoming thriller "Silence... Can You Hear It?" He recalls playing a cop in the 1999 film "Shool", a film he believes became a gamechanger.

E. Niwas' "Shool" cast him as Inspector Samar. Talking about playing the cop, Manoj said: "I have played a cop's role in my 26 years of career more than twice and I've enjoyed it every time. ‘Shool' has become quite a gamechanger and has become a cult film in its own right. It has shown a lot of realism about the condition in which policemen work in our country. People related with it -- with the policeman, the husband, the father and even the son."