Manoj Bajpayee: 'Silence... Can You Hear It?' a title that intrigues

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee plays the protagonist in "Silence... Can You Hear It?", and he feels the title of the upcoming web film builds an element of intrigue.

"I have never explored the mystery thriller genre as an artiste. From the moment I read the script, I was excited. The name of the film leaves the audience thinking about it and builds that intrigue. We have finally released the trailer. My character is eager, determined and extremely impatient to solve the case. ACP Avinash (his character) is nothing without his team. He will push them to the edge to solve the mystery. I am sure that the film will revitalise the whodunnit genre and have the audience guessing till the very end," he said.