Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Silence' set for OTT release on March 26

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) The murder mystery Silence has been confirmed for an OTT release on March 26, tweeted lead actor Manoj Bajpayee on Saturday. The film also features Prachi Desai and Arjun Mathur in pivotal roles.

"When everyone is hiding the truth, justice will thrive despite the Silence. Prepare for a murder mystery that will keep you guessing till the end. #SilenceCanYouHearIt premieres 26th March on @ZEE5Premium," he tweeted.