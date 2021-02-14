Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Silence' to premiere on March 26

Announcing the news on Sunday, Bajpayee took to his social media accounts and shared the poster of his murder mystery feature film. He wrote, "When everyone is hiding the truth, justice will thrive despite the Silence. Prepare for a murder mystery that will keep you guessing till the end. #SilenceCanYouHearIt premieres 26th March on @ZEE5Premium @BajpayeeManoj @ItsPrachiDesai @mathurarjun @ADeohans @kirandeohans1"Makers also dropped the information on their official social media accounts and noted, "He isnt missing... Shhhhh... #ManojbajpayeeYahanHai on ZEE5Premium @primevideoin #SilenceCanYouHearIt coming soon!"The Aban Bharucha Deohans directorial feature film will mark Prachi Desai's digital debut.Produced by ZEE Studios, the flick will also feature Arjun Mathur, Sahil Vaid, Vaquar, Barkha Singh, Shirish Sharma, Sohaila Kapoor, Amit Thakkar, and Garima Yagnik.Meanwhile, on the work front, Manoj Bajpayee is currently shooting for Kanu Behl's Despatch. Season two of his Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK directorial hit web series 'The Family Man' is also in the pipeline. (ANI)