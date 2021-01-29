Manoj Bajpayee to star in thriller about crime journalism

"Enter the world of crime journalism with #Despatch. This edge of the seat thriller will be a direct to digital release!," Manoj tweeted on Friday.

The actor plays a character who finds himself sucked into the underbelly of business and crime.

"As an actor I want to be part of stories that I want to tell and that deserve to be told. 'Despatch' is one such film. With the digital age, our stories can now reach and be accessed by viewers across the globe and I'm confident this film will have many takers because it is relevant to our times. I am looking forward to collaborating with Kanu Behl who is well versed with the changing times and has total control on his craft of story-telling," Manoj said in a statement.

Behl shared that "Despatch" is a story he has been "itching to tell for a while now", adding: "It reflects our lives and times and could not be getting made at a more pertinent moment. Collaborating with Manoj Bajpayee and Ronnie Screwvala (producer) on a piece that looks to push cinematic boundaries is exciting and I look forward to embarking on this journey."

