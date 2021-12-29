Manoj Bajpayee tops list of most popular OTT actors of 2021

Hyderabad, Dec 29 (IANS) Actor Manoj Bajpayee is the most popular OTT actor in India in 2021, according to an Ormax Media survey.

In the survey, actor Manoj Bajpayee topped the list of the most popular OTT actors, followed by Pankaj Tripathi.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui grabbed third place in the list, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who captivated audiences as 'Raji' in 'The Family Man 2', was fourth.