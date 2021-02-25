Manoj Paramahamsa: Thalapathy 65 is going to be a pan-Indian film

We at Sify.com had long back reported that Manoj Paramahamsa is all set to handle the cinematography for Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film with director Nelson.
Today, the cinematographer himself has confirmed the news on his Twitter page. He has also informed that the biggie will be a pan-India film. Manoj and Vijay had earlier worked together in Nanban.
"Excited to start yet another journey with this wonderful human being loved by the entire state and very soon by the entire nation !.... looking forward to work from where we left #nanban kindling the memory lane #thlapathy65 going to be a pan India affair! Get ready folks", tweeted Manoj Paramahamsa who is also the cinematographer for Prabhas's pan-India romantic drama Radhe Shyam.
To be produced by Sun Pictures, Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music for the film.