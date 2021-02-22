Manoj Paramahamsa to crank the camera for Thalapathy 65!

We at Sify.com had earlier reported that director Nelson Dhilpkumar is in talks with cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa for his upcoming film with Thalapathy Vijay. The latest update is that the cinematographer has officially signed the dotted line.

Debuted in Eeram, Manoj Paramahamsa has also worked in films like Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaya, Nanban, Nadunissi Naaigal, Race Gurram, Kick2, and Bruce Lee.