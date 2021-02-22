Manoj Paramahamsa to crank the camera for Thalapathy 65!

We at Sify.com had earlier reported that director Nelson Dhilpkumar is in talks with cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa for his upcoming film with Thalapathy Vijay. The latest update is that the cinematographer has officially signed the dotted line.
Debuted in Eeram, Manoj Paramahamsa has also worked in films like Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaya, Nanban, Nadunissi Naaigal, Race Gurram, Kick2, and Bruce Lee.
To be produced by Sun Pictures, Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music for the film but the makers are yet to confirm the rest of the cast and crew. Sources say that the principal shoot of the film will begin in April after Nelson completes the post-production works of his upcoming film Doctor with Sivakarthikeyan.
Doctor is scheduled to release on March 26.