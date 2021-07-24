Mansi Srivastava to join the cast of 'Kundali Bhagya'

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Actress Mansi Srivastava will join the cast of the show "Kundali Bhagya". She will be seen playing the character of Sonakshi.

Ecstatic about joining "Kundali Bhagya", Mansi says: "Sonakshi and Karan are college friends and share a great bond. She will also become extremely close to Preeta too. In fact, the positive shade of this character along with the numerous other shades that she will bring to the role is what really got me intrigued to portray this character. Also, I must say that this is my first show with Balaji, and I couldn't have gotten a better role or a better show to start off with."