Mansoor Ali Khan hospitalized

Senior actor Mansoor Ali Khan recently hit the headlines for his controversial speech and spreading misinformation after actor Vivek's demise on COVID19 vaccines. However, the actor was granted anticipatory bail by the Madras High Court and was asked to pay Rs 2 lakh to the Health Secretary to purchase Covid-19 vaccines.

Now, Mansoor Ali Khan is admitted to a private hospital after he wasn't feeling well. The actor was subjected to various tests to find out that he has a large stone in the kidney. Mansoor Ali Khan will soon undergo surgery for the same.

"Actor #MansoorAliKhan has been hospitalized because of a block in the kidney owing to the presence of a large stone. All tests have been taken as he is getting ready for surgery", tweeted Nadigar Sangam.

Debuted in Captain Prabhakaran, Mansoor Ali Khan has acted in several films and he was a popular villain in the 90s.