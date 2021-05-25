Manu Punjabi recalls Arshi, Rubina's health tips while battling Covid

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actor Manu Punjabi, who was battling Covid-19, says he reached out to his industry friends Arshi Khan and Rubina Dilaik for help and advice.

"I'm much better now. While I was battling the virus, apart from my doctors, Arshi and Rubina guided me with health tips. They have also recently recovered from the virus. Having such beautiful friends in life is a blessing," he says.