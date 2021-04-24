Manushi Chhillar roped in by Unicef for World Immunization Week

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has been roped in by Unicef to raise awareness of the need for immunisation of children in India. She says Covid-19 should not disrupt childrens access to life-saving childhood vaccines.

"Vaccines have helped generations of children grow up in good health, safe from infectious and dangerous diseases like polio and measles. To save lives, we must redouble our efforts to vaccinate children -- particularly the most vulnerable. We must not let Covid-19 disrupt children's access to life-saving childhood vaccines," says Manushi.