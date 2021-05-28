Manushi Chhillar roped in by Unicef to raise menstrual hygiene awareness

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) On the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day on Friday, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar was roped in by Unicef to raise awareness on the issue in India.

"Poor menstrual hygiene affects the health and wellbeing of women and especially girls, but we don't very often discuss this. The existing culture of silence, misinformation and harmful myths around menstruation denies many girls the future and opportunities that they deserve," Manushi, who is working towards awareness on menstrual hygiene in India through Project Shakti, said.