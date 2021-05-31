'Maragadha Naanayam 2' to take off soon!

Director ARK Saravanan's debut film Maragadha Naanayam was a blockbuster and it also won critical acclaim. Starring Aadhi, Nikki Galrani, Munishkanth, and Arunraja Kamaraj, the film was produced by Dilli Babu's Axess Film Factory.

The latest update is that both the producer and director of the film have confirmed that they would soon team up for the sequel of Maragadha Naanayam.

While Dilli Babu has revealed the information through a Twitter Spaces session, director ARK Saravanan has confirmed the same on his Facebook page.

But before Maragadha Naanayam 2, Saravanan has signed a film to be produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. Though the director hasn't confirmed the cast of his new film, we hear that Atharvaa is likely to play the lead.