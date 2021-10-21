Marakkar and Araattu for theatre release

Now there is considerable excitement as the state government has allowed the reopening of theatres in Kerala from Oct 25 onwards.

Mollywood is gearing up for the reopening of theatres, after a rather long break. The theatres in Kerala have been closed down following the Covid 19 pandemic outbreak since early this year.

However there is a concern in the industry with some of the most eagerly awaited movies opting for OTT release. Already certain theatre owners have expressed their concern saying that the crowds will come to the theatres in large numbers only if the star studded projects opt for theatrical release.

Now there are reports that two of Mohanlal’s most anticipated movies, Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham and Aarattu are gearing up for theatre release.

Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham is the big budget period drama directed by Priyadarshan, while Araattu has been directed by B Unnikrishnan.

