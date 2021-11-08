Marakkar and four other Mohanlal projects to release on OTT

This has started a war of words between the producer and a section of theatre owners. It was expected that the release of the much awaited magnum opus, Marakkar, will bring in the crowds back to the theatres after the reopening, recently. Kerala Minister Saji Cherian had agreed to talk to the theatre owners and Antony, but that has now been called off.

After several debates and controversies, producer Antony Perumbavoor has finally confirmed the news that his movie Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham , directed by Priyadarshan with Mohanlal as the hero, will release on OTT.

In a press conference, Antony Perumbavoor justified his decision to release Marakkar on OTT.

“The decision to release Marakkar on OTT was taken after discussion with Mohanlal and Priyadarshan,” says Antony.

He denied the claims made by certain theatre owners that the issue was over the advance money. “There are rumours spreading that the theatres have already given around Rs. 40 crores as advance, which is not true. The actual amount was around Rs. 4, 89, 50, 000 given as advance by the theatres,” he said.

He added that he had sent the agreement to more than 220 theatres but only 89 theatres responded.

Antony also hinted that four of his forthcoming productions, Jeethu Joseph’s 12th Man, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Bro Daddy, Shaji Kailas’ Alone and the Vysakh-Udaykrishna movie are heading for OTT release.