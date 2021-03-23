'Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham' makes Malayalam proud at the National film awards

Priyadarshan’s Marakkar : Arabikkadalinte Simham won the best film award at the National film awards announced today. The period movie, which is releasing on May 13, won three awards including Special effects and costumes.

Among the other major awards for Malayalam, Jallikattu won the award for the best cinematographer, Mathukutty Xavier won the best debut film award for Helen and Prabha Varma won the best lyrics award for Kolaambi.