'Marakkar' release postponed to Aug 12

The release of Priyadarshan’s period drama Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham, with Mohanlal in the title role, has been postponed.
The movie was originally planned for release in March last year. However, just before the release of the movie, the theatres had to be closed down due to the outbreak of the Covid 19 pandemic.
It was later announced that Marakkar will reach the cinemas on May 13 this year. However, considering the surge in Covid 19 numbers, producer Antony Perumbavoor has announced that the release of the movie has been shifted to Aug 12.
Fahadh Faasil starrer Malik, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, is also scheduled for May 13 release. With theatres not functioning in the state now, there are doubts about the fate of the Eid releases.