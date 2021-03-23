Marakkar team celebrates National award

Producer Antony Perumbavoor has expressed his happiness as Marakkar : Arabikkadalinte Simham has won the National film award for the best film.

The producer has shared pictures of the team celebrating the success with the movie’s hero,

Mohanlal.Marakkar:Arabikkadalinte Simham, directed by Priyadarshan, won the awards for the best feature film, best costume design and best special effects.