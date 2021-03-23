Marakkar team celebrates National award

  1. Sify.com
Source :SIFY
Author :MOVIEBUZZ
Last Updated: Tue, Mar 23rd, 2021, 13:59:52hrs
Marakkar

Producer Antony Perumbavoor has expressed his happiness as Marakkar : Arabikkadalinte Simham has won the National film award for the best film.

The producer has shared pictures of the team celebrating the success with the movie’s hero,

Mohanlal.Marakkar:Arabikkadalinte Simham, directed by Priyadarshan, won the awards for the best feature film, best costume design and best special effects.

Priyadarshan’s son Siddharth won the best special effects award.

Marakkar : Arabikkadalinte Simham will release on May 13. The movie is a historical drama, based on the heroic life of Kunjali Marakkar, the Naval chieftain of Zamorin. The main cast includes Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Manju Warrier, Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh , Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan. 

Malayalam won 11 awards at the National film awards announced yesterday.

 

