Marakkar to stream on OTT from Dec 17 onwards

Priyadarshan’s magnum opus Marakkar : Arabikkadalinte Simham will release on Amazon Prime Video from Dec 17.

Marakkar, in which Mohanlal plays the legendary Malayali warrior Kunjali Marakkar, released early this month to mixed

opinions. The movie had an impressive run at the theatres.

Mohanlal played the Naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Kozhikode and successfully fought the Portuguese attack.