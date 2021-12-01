‘Marakkar is an emotional thriller’ says Mohanlal

All eyes are on Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham releasing in a record number of screens right from early morning tomorrow (Dec 2). The magnum opus, directed by Priyadarshan with Mohanlal as the hero, has a huge star cast.

Marakkar will be releasing in 626 screens across Kerala. With around 300 night shows, there would be 3000 plus shows in the state on the opening day itself. The team has announced that the worldwide release in five languages will be on 4100 screens with 16000 shows per day. With heavy booking already, the first day earnings of Marakkar is certainly going to beat every box office collection record.