Marathi film 'Drishtant' comprises visually-challenged cast

In the film, the visually challenged actors will play characters that cannot see, just as they are in life.

This is the first feature film to have a blind cast, claim the makers.

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) The upcoming Marathi film Drishtant is a unique cinematic attempt. The film comprises an entire unit of visually challenged actors, singers, musicians and dubbing artistes.

The film touches upon the importance of life along with a few other social messages. Drishtant is aimed at acting as a motivation for specially-abled people, says director Abhijit K Zanjal.

"When I drafted the script, a thought struck me that why not use visually challenged actors to play these roles? This thought developed into an idea and I'm glad I made the film. I'm sure this film will change people's perspective," Zanjal said.

Another unique feature of the film is that it can be heard by the blind and watched by the deaf, apart from the normal viewing for a regular audience.

Shot in Goa, the film revolves around the lead character Anjinkya essayed by debutant actor Hemendra.

Sharing his experience, Hemendra said: "I am excited and honoured to be part of this project. In many ways it is my dream come true. Shooting was difficult but it was a different experience and I'm sure the movie will strike a chord with audiences."

The film also stars actors Babita, Ratan and Yogesh Rao in pivotal roles. Drishtant is currently in the post-production stage. The release date will be announced soon.

--IANS

abh/vnc