Marathi film 'Picasso' to release digitally on March 19

"Picasso" gives a glimpse of Dashavatara art through a feel-good story about a troubled alcoholic father and his son.

Produced by Shiladitya Bora, Picasso is directed and co-written by debutant director Abhijeet Mohan Warang along with co-writer Tushar Paranjape.

"The world of 'Dashavatara' has always fascinated me since my childhood. I am thrilled to present 'Picasso', a first Marathi film documenting 'Dashavatara' in its pure and original format. I was determined to make this film relatable for each artist, hence we shot the film in real locations," Warang said.

He added: "As per folklore, the origins of this folk art originates from Lakshmi-Narayan Temple in Valaval town of Tal Konkan, where the film has been shot. With this film, we have tried to bring out the essence of day-to-day challenges of an artist's life. The relentless, painful yet satisfying process of creativity- from doubting yourself to discovering new ways of facing it."

The film will have its premier on Amazon Prime Video.

Producer Shiladitya Bora said: "There's no doubt that Marathi film industry is one of the most progressive film industries in India creating some groundbreaking cinema in the recent decade."

The film revolves around a young student named Gandharva from a remote village in the Konkan, who is selected for national level of the Picasso Arts Scholarship. The winner of the competition gets to travel to Spain -- Picasso's birthplace -- to hone his or her art.

