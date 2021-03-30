Marathi film 'Well Done Baby' to have OTT release on April 9

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) The Marathi film "Well Done Baby" will release digitally on April 9. A motion poster of the film was released on social media on Tuesday.

The family drama stars Pushkar Jog, Amruta Khanvilkar and Vandana Gupte, and will be premiered as a Gudi Padwa special.

"'Well Done Baby' is an endearing story which will definitely touch hearts. It is a fun entertainer that will make you laugh and at the same time make you feel emotional as it is relatable in so many ways," Amruta says.