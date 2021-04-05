Marathi star Pushkar Jog wants to play antagonist

"Good scripts interest me -- scripts that keep you interested, excited. In previous films, I have played a loverboy, loving husband. Now, I would love to explore the thriller genre, which I haven't done in many years. I want to play an antagonist in a film. I feel this itself is a challenge," Pushkar tells IANS.

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Actor Pushkar Jog, who is known for his work in Marathi cinema and television, wants to explore the thriller genre and play the antagonist in a film.

The actor has been a part of films such as "Sasu Cha Swayamvar" and "Shikhar" apart from many television shows. He believes the film industry has evolved over the years.

"Marathi cinema has always been known for good stories and content. The film industry has evolved in a big way in the last few years. Right from 'Duniyadari', 'Sairat' films have made their mark at box office and they are critically acclaimed as well. So, Marathi cinema is going global now. Even 'Well Done Baby' and my previous film were both shot in London. As a producer I want to give that production value and have that grandeur in the film. The industry has evolved with it's content and production value as well," he says.

Interestingly, besides being an actor and producer, Pushkar also holds a degree in dentistry.

"I started my career as a five-year-old child actor. Dentistry just happened to me because my parents wanted me to complete my education. I did complete my dentistry and the next day I was in front of the camera. I always wanted to be an actor and I will always be an actor," he says.

"Well Done Baby", co-starring Amruta Khanvilkar, is a modernday love story. Pushkar is also producer of the film, which will release on Amazon Prime Video.

