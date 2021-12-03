Marc Shaiman to compose score for Billy Eichner's 'Bros'

Washington [US], December 3 (ANI): Universal Pictures has roped in Tony-winning music composer Marc Shaiman to compose the score for Billy Eichner's upcoming romantic comedy 'Bros'.



As per The Hollywood Reporter, the 'When Harry Met Sally' fame will compose the music for 'Bros'--- a romantic comedy about two gay men stumbling toward love.

'Bros' is the first major studio film to feature an all-LGBTQ principal cast playing heterosexual roles. It is written by Eichner and Nicholas Stoller.

Stoller is also donning the director's hat for the film described as a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about two gay men (Eichner, Luke Macfarlane) probably, stumbling toward love, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Apart from Eichner and Macfarlane, TS Madison, Miss Lawrence, Symone, and Guillermo Diaz are also starring in the film.

'Bros' is scheduled for release on August 12, 2022. (ANI)

