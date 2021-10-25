'Mardaani 2' actor Vishal Jethwa signed for 'Tiger 3'

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Actor Vishal Jethwa, who gained appreciation for his villainous act in 'Mardaani 2', has been roped in for the Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger 3'.

A source confirmed: "Vishal wants to be seen as an actor who can do anything and pull off any part that's offered to him. That's why he chose 'Mardaani 2' for his debut because he wanted to shock and awe people with his acting abilities. He did that with aplomb and the industry and audience loved his performance."