Margot Robbie didn't know Zack Snyder killed off Harley Quinn

Los Angeles, July 14 (IANS) Actress Margot Robbie was not aware that her popular character Harley Quin did not make it in filmmaker Zack Snyder's long anticipated "Justice League".

However, the film's epilogue reveals that, in the alternate "Knightmare Timeline", Quinn died. This was a revelation Robbie was unaware of, according to Entertainment Weekly, in a report on the new "The Suicide Squad" film, scheduled to be out on August 6, reports vulture.com.