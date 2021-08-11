Margot Robbie joins Wes Anderson's next directorial venture

Washington [US], August 11 (ANI): Hollywood star Margot Robbie is the latest celebrity to join the star-studded cast of Wes Anderson's next film.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, plot details regarding the movie are being kept under tight wraps. Also unclear is the exact nature of the role, although sources told the outlet it is supporting in nature.



Robbie has joined the previously announced cast members including Adrien Brody, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton. One other newcomer set to star in the project is Tom Hanks.

The yet-untitled film, being written and directed by Anderson, will begin shooting in Spain later in August.

The upcoming project is believed to have originally planned to shoot in Rome but moved to Spain earlier this year.

Sets resembling a desert landscape have been going up in Chinchon, a small town located southeast of Madrid, over the last two months, as reported by Spanish outlet El Pais. However, the film isn't believed to necessarily be a western.

Robbie has been on the run of working with bold-faced and noted filmmakers. She is coming off of the opening of 'The Suicide Squad', written and directed by James Gunn, which has garnered some of the strongest reviews ever for a comic book movie.

Robbie is currently filming Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon', which reunites the Australian actor with her 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' co-star, Brad Pitt. She recently wrapped production on an untitled feature from David O. Russell.

The Oscar-nominated actor will next be seen in 'Barbie', based on the iconic toy line, which will be helmed by Greta Gerwig. Robbie is also producing the project via her banner LuckyChap Entertainment. (ANI)

