Mari Selvaraj lauds Suriya for 'Jai Bhim'!

Karnan and Pariyerum Perumal director Mari Selvaraj has lauded Suriya for conveying the right message at the right time in Jai Bhim.

He also answered those who ask why filmmakers keep highlighting the injustice that happened in the past to the oppressed community."History had laid a heavy rock on the chest of the oppressed. He(the oppressed) has now slowly started moving the rock with the help of art. When he stands up through art, the history that piled up stones on him via various stories would feel the pain".