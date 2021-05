Marianne Faithfull was upset to know that Bob Dylan tore poem he wrote on her

Los Angeles, May 25 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull says she was upset when she got to know that Bob Dylan tore a poem that he wrote about her after she did not reciprocate to his advances. However, she says the two moved on from there and became friends.

"I first met Bob at the Savoy in 1965. There's a clip of me and Joan Baez singing 'As Tears Go By' in the hotel room while Bob is hammering away on a typewriter. Later when I turned him down, he told me that it had been a poem about me, but he'd torn it up. I was so upset, but we got over that and have been friends for 56 years. I really like him," she said, according to a report in femalefirst.co.uk.