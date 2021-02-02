Marilyn Manson denies abuse charges, loses music and TV deals

On Monday, the actress had claimed on Instagram that Manson "horrifically abused" her for years when they were in a relationship.

Los Angeles, Feb 2 (IANS) Singer Marilyn Manson has rubbished abuse allegations made by his former fiancee, actor Evan Rachel Wood, even as his music label cancelled contract and he lost out on a horror series deal.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission," Wood wrote.

She added: "I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Wood and Manson came out in public about their relationship in 2007 when she was 19 and he was 38. They got engaged in 2010, but broke up later that year.

Soon after the allegations, the heavy metal-rock singer denied the claims.

"Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," Manson wrote in a statement on Instagram.

"My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth," Manson added.

In a Vanity Fair story, three other women also accused Manson of abuse, "in a show of solidarity", reports variety.com.

After the news surfaced, Loma Vista/ Concord Music, which released Manson's most recent album, dropped him from the label.

"In light of today's disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately. Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects," the statement read.

Similarly, a spokesperson for AMC Networks shared that Manson's appearance on an upcoming episode of the anthology horror show "Creepshow" has been pulled from its upcoming season, and will not air.

In addition, Manson has been removed from the remaining episode of "American Gods" that he was set to appear in.

"Due to the allegations made against Marilyn Manson, we have decided to remove his performance from the remaining episode he is in, scheduled to air later this season," said a spokesperson associated with the series.

--IANS

sug/vnc