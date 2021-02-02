Marilyn Manson dropped by music label amid Evan Rachel Wood abuse allegations

As per Variety, the music label will no longer work with the singer. The company released a statement on Instagram regarding the ongoing controversy."In light of today's disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately," the statement read."Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects," the statement added.Manson has released three albums through the music label since 2015, including the last year's hit 'We Are Chaos'. The singer's artist page also disappeared from the label's website on Monday afternoon, several hours after Wood's statement.However, the singer was not signed directly to the label. He retains the rights to his recordings. While the first album bore the imprint of Manson's Hell Records, the credited copyright holder of 'We Are Chaos' is simply Manson.The move to no longer work with Manson comes after Wood and four other women claimed that they had been sexually, physically, and emotionally abused by the 52-year-old singer.Wood has often alluded to Manson when speaking about being a survivor of domestic violence over the years. Wood and Manson went public with their relationship in 2007 when she was 19 and he was 38. They became engaged in 2010 but broke up later that year.In an Instagram post early Monday morning, Wood said, "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."Manson responded to Wood's allegations in an Instagram post on Monday night. "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he wrote."My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how -- and why -- others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth," he added.As per Variety, Wood spoke out about being a survivor of rape and domestic violence in a Rolling Stone article in 2016 and has focused her activism on those issues.In 2019, the actor had created the Phoenix Act, a bill that extends the statute of limitations on domestic violence to five years from three. California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law in October of 2019, and it took effect in January 2020. (ANI)