Marilyn Manson had a 'Rape Room', claims Phoebe Bridgers

Los Angeles, Feb 5 (IANS) Singer Phoebe Bridgers on Friday claimed that rock musician Marilyn Manson had what she describes as a rape room in his house.

"I went to Marilyn Manson's house when I was a teenager with some friends. I was a big fan. He referred to a room in his house as the 'r*pe room', I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor. I stopped being a fan. I stand with everyone who came forward," Bridgers tweeted.