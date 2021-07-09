Marilyn Manson released on bail after turning himself in on assault charges

According to Fox News, the Gilford Police Department said the shock rocker, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, surrendered himself to law enforcement in LA on July 2.He finally answered an October 2019 arrest warrant "for acts alleged to have occurred on August 19, 2019, while performing a concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH."The warrant was issued for two counts of Class A misdemeanor simple assault.Manson was processed and released on personal recognizance bail under the conditions that he does not commit a federal, state or local crime while on release and that he appears at all court proceedings as ordered.Furthermore, Manson has to advise the court in writing about all changes of addresses within 24-hours of doing so and he is to have no contact with the alleged victim.He has been given an unspecified court date to appear at the 4th Circuit Court, District Division in Laconia, New Hampshire.The police had told Fox News in May that Manson was performing a concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on August 18, 2019, when the alleged simple assaults occurred.Authorities explained that in New Hampshire, arrest warrants can be issued by bail commissioners and thus, the initial assault report was investigated and an arrest warrant affidavit was prepared by the investigating officer.The affidavit was then presented to a bail commissioner and reviewed for probable cause, which police said they found through their investigation and an arrest warrant was issued on October 8, 2019.Police have not released the name of the videographer, but authorities previously relayed to Fox News that the video person was subcontracted by a local company to film the concert and had been located in the stage pit area when the alleged assaults occurred.Manson's attorney, Howard King issued a statement to Fox News at the time, calling allegations from showgoers to People magazine that Manson "shot snot" out of his nose, "ludicrous."The statement read, "It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera. This misdemeanour claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than USD 35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply."In the statement, King further continued, "This whole claim is ludicrous, but we remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout."As per Fox News, one of the concertgoers alleged that Manson had no regard for the cameraperson when he allegedly carried on spitting at the photog during the performance. (ANI)