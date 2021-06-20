Mark Hamill celebrates Carrie Fisher's upcoming star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

"I congratulate and salute all 38 new #HollywoodWalkOfFame honorees-Welcome to the neighborhood! Much love and a very special 1-finger salute to the incomparable, hilarious and irreverent force of nature that was my space sis Carrie Fisher. Her star will blaze from here to eternity," he tweeted, along with sharing several photos of the 'Star Wars' co-stars and friends.The late actor is among 38 honourees who will have their names forever enshrined along the popular Los Angeles landmark, including Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, James Hong, Helen Hunt, Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Ray Liotta and Ewan McGregor, reported The Hollywood Reporter.Hamill was previously one of the loudest voices among the throngs of fans lobbying for the 'Princess Leia' actor to have her honour along Hollywood Boulevard."Carrie WILL get her well-deserved Star on the Walk of Fame, it's only a matter of when. The rule is a 5-year wait when awarded posthumously. A letter to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce wouldn't hurt, urging them to time it to the release of #EpIX #AlwaysWithUs," Hamill said via Twitter in 2018.Hamill received his star in March of 2018. Harrison Ford was among those who spoke at the unveiling.Fisher died on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60. Her untimely death shocked and sadden fans around the globe. (ANI)