Maroon 5, Megan Thee Stallion collaborate for new song 'Beautiful Mistakes'

Washington [US], March 4 (ANI): American pop rock band Maroon 5 on Wednesday released a new single 'Beautiful Mistakes' in collaboration with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.



The band which comprises members Adam Levine, James Valentine, PJ Morton, Matt Flynn, Sam Farrar, and Jesse Carmichael debuted their new collaboration 'Beautiful Mistakes' featuring the 'WAP' rapper.

The new pop song details the remnants of a romance gone awry from the perspectives of both lovers. Sharing the news of the song's arrival, Megan took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "BEAUTIFUL MISTAKES FT. ME OUT NOW. run it up hotties @maroon5."

The single will hit home for people who have experienced heartache, with hints at breaking up with a partner while memories of them still linger.

The band's lead singer, Adam Levine sings the lovelorn lyrics "It's beautiful, it's bittersweet / You're like a broken home to me," Levine begins. "I take a shot of memories / And black out like an empty street / I fill my days with the way you walk / And fill my nights with broken dreams / I make up lies inside my head / Like one day you'll come back to me."

"You did me wrong 'cause I let you," Megan kicks off her verse, before rapping about cutting ties with a lover who has mistreated her.

She continues, "Usually, I like my situations beneficial / Doin' something different, got me lookin' stupid / The only way I'm comin' back to you is if you dream it, lucid."

With this new feature on 'Beautiful Mistakes' alongside Maroon 5 in the mix, Megan's list of hit collaborations is stacked. As per People magazine, her 'Savage Remix' with Beyonce and 'WAP' with Cardi B peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, in May and August respectively. In 2019, she joined Chance the Rapper on his track 'Handsome', the song appeared on the Billboard Global 200. (ANI)

