Marriage is not necessary for one's happiness: Sayani Gupta

"I have a different idea of companionship... I used to believe in the institution of marriage.. it works for certain people and does not work for some. I feel marriage is not really necessary for one's happiness. You really don't need a man to live happily ever after. You can live with your friends.. you can live with your siblings... you can live alone and enjoy your own company. It really depends upon person to person. Maybe after five years, I will be saying something else because it's an evolving thought," Sayani told ANI.On the work front, Sayani recently lent her voice to an audio show - 'Buri Nazar'. The show, which also features Supriya Pathak and Rithvik Dhanjani, is a story between a mother, a daughter and a boy that she falls in love with.Sharing her experience of working on the project, Sayani said, "It's always wonderful to do audio projects. It's fabulous collaborating with Supriya ma'am and Rithvik. I enjoyed every bit of the process. Telling the whole story just through your voice..isn't it amazing."'Buri Nazar' is streaming on Audible. (ANI)