Marriage on the cards for Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan

A few days ago, Anushka threw a star-studded bachelorette party, which was attended by Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan, TV star Krystal D'Souza, and 'Bigg Boss 14' fame Aly Goni.Actor Vaani Kapoor was also present at the bash.Several pictures and videos from the party surfaced on the internet. The stars were seen dressed glamorously before hitting a pyjama party.Aditya and Anushka will reportedly tie the knot on November 21. The two have featured in many films. Anushka was a part of films like 'Wedding Pullav', and 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'. Aditya, on the other hand, has starred in 'Tum Bin 2', 'Student Of The Year 2', and 'Indoo Ki Jawaani'. They both have also worked together on the web show 'Fittrat'. (ANI)