Martin Scorsese, John Carney collaborate for George Gershwin inspired musical drama 'Fascinating Rhythm'

Washington [US], April 23 (ANI): Movie buffs can finally get to see something exceptional in the coming days as the ace filmmakers Martin Scorsese and John Carney have teamed up to create a musical feature 'Fascinating Rhythm', inspired by the life and music of legendary American composer George Gershwin.



According to Variety, the legendary Scorsese is producing the movie 'Fascinating Rhythm', named after one of Gershwin's most recognisable songs, with Irwin Winkler. Carney, the Oscar winning filmmaker behind 'Once' and 'Sing Street', as well as the showrunner of Amazon's 'Modern Love', will direct the film.

Carney will also be co-writing the screenplay with Chris Cluess who is famous for his works in 'SCTV', 'Night Court'.

The original musical drama will reportedly draw creative influence from the life and music of Gershwin, but will not be a biopic about the composer's life. Instead, the story will follow a young woman's magical journey through past and present New York City, and Gershwin's music will be featured throughout the film.

Gershwin, who died in 1937, was one of the most significant and popular American composers of all time. He had composed more than a dozen Broadway musicals (the theater that houses the popular musical 'Wicked' is named after George and his brother Ira, a lyricist), including 'Let 'Em Eat Cake', 'Treasure Girl' and 'Lady, Be Good'.

He also wrote original scores for 1937's Fred Astaire-led musicals 'Shall We Dance' and 'A Damsel in Distress', the former of which landed him an Oscar nomination for the song 'They Can't Take That Away From Me'. (ANI)

