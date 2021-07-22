Marvel casts Michaela Coel for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Washington [US], July 22 (ANI): The multi-hyphenate Hollywood star Michaela Coel has been added to the ensemble cast of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', the sequel to hit Marvel film 'Black Panther', that released in 2018.



According to Variety, character details are locked up and insiders say Coel has joined director Ryan Coogler at Atlanta's Pinewood Studios, where production began for the film last month.

Coel recently exploded onto Hollywood's radar in 2020 with her critically acclaimed HBO Max series 'I May Destroy You', for which she's received four Emmy nominations. In addition to writing, directing and producing, Coel starred in the show as a popular writer processing rape trauma in contemporary London.

Coel's other credits include the Netflix series 'Black Mirror' and 'Chewing Gum', and the feature films 'Been So Long' and 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'. She is not currently represented by a talent agency and works through her indie label Falkna Productions, which co-produced 'I May Destroy You'.

While the additional cast has not been confirmed, it is expected that much of the cast of Marvel's first 'Black Panther' film, which includes Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, and Winston Duke, will return.

Referring to the previous film's lead, the late star Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 after battling colon cancer, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige told Variety in late June, "It's clearly very emotional without Chad."

He further added, "But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We're going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud."

Coogler has reworked the script following Boseman's unexpected passing due to colon cancer a year ago. Nyong'o noted recently, "the way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we've all experienced as a cast and as a world."

The first 'Black Panther' had grossed a massive USD 1.3 billion at the worldwide box office. 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is set for a July 8, 2022 release. (ANI)

