Marvel enlists 'Mogul Mowgli' director Bassam Tariq for its vampire hunter film 'Blade'

Washington [US], July 20 (ANI): After a thorough search that involved months of meeting a slew of talent, Marvel's new 'Blade' movie has found its director in filmmaker Bassam Tariq.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tariq is currently in early talks to helm the feature project, capping off a search that began in fall 2020. He is known for directing the rap drama 'Mogul Mowgli', which he also co-wrote with star Riz Ahmed.

Mahershala Ali, the two-time Oscar-winning actor will be playing the role of Blade, a half-human, half-vampire who stalks the night to hunt down vampires.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige had revealed the casting of Ali at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2019, with the executive noting the actor informed Marvel he'd like to play the character after he won his second Oscar, for 'Greenbook'.

Despite the early announcement of the film's lead, it was only halfway through 2020 that Marvel really began sharpening the stakes in the search for its creative team.

Meticulously searching for the right scribe, the studio spent months, only to finally land on Watchmen's Stacy Osei-Kuffour this February, who in the process became Marvel's first Black female writer.

Blade debuted in 1973's 'Tomb of Dracula' issue No. 10. He was created by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan and went on to be played by Wesley Snipes in three films made by New Line Cinema from 1998-2004. Stephen Norrington, Guillermo del Toro, and Goyer respectively directed the trilogy. (ANI)

