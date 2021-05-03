Marvel Studios drops new clip ushering into Phase 4 with sneak peeks from upcoming movies

Washington [US], May 3 (ANI): Marvel Studios on Monday dropped a video that ushers in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and paid tribute to the emotional sensation that many have been missing in the past year in the newly released feature.



The new clip gave viewers the first taste of its upcoming comic book adventure 'Eternals' and revealed the name for its sequels to 'Black Panther' and 'Captain Marvel'.

The action-packed footage served as a highlight reel for Marvel's Phase Four movie slate, which picks up after the events of 'Avengers: Endgame' and spotlights Tom Holland's Spider-Man, Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, among others.

"We go to escape, to get lost in a story, to feel connected, to share moments we will remember forever," it says in the video. The message comes after an especially trying period for the movie theater business, one that's left cinemas struggling to survive after prolonged closures and a dearth of new releases.

In the next few years, Marvel will be making up for lost time with no less than 10 tentpoles on the calendar through 2023. That includes the newly announced dates for 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania', which is scheduled for February 17, 2023, as well as 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', set for May 5, 2023.

As revealed in the feature, the sequel 'Black Panther' has officially been named 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. It's expected to hit theaters on July 8, 2022. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has previously confirmed the late Chadwick Boseman's role of T'Challa will not be recast. Boseman died last August after a four-year battle with colon cancer at the age of 43.

'Captain Marvel 2' is now titled 'The Marvels' and will arrive in cinemas on November 11, 2022. In the follow-up, Larson's Carol Danvers is joining forces with Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel, as well as Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau.

As per Variety, Vellani will be first introduced to audiences in the Disney Plus series 'Ms. Marvel', which is set in the same universe as the film franchise and is slated to premiere in late 2021.

The sizzle reel includes never-before-seen footage from 'Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings', which will be out on September 3, along with 'Black Widow', slated for July 9.

'Black Widow' will be the first theatrical release from Marvel since 2019's 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'. In a first for Marvel, 'Black Widow' will debut simultaneously on Disney Plus as a concession due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

