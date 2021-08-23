Marvel's Asian superhero film 'Shang-chi' to release in Tamil

The announcement comes after the Tamil Nadu government recently allowed movie theatres to open from August 27 with 50 per cent occupancy.

Chennai, Aug 23 (IANS) Director Destin Daniel's upcoming Marvel film 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' will now be released in Tamil as well. Until last week, it was announced that the film would only be released in English, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

The official Twitter handle of Marvel India made the announcement on Monday. The post read: "The wait was long. But now it's time to rejoice! Get ready to Exploding head with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings - in cinemas on September 3rd in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada."

Produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, the film stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, Dallas Liu, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung, among others.

The film stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious 'Ten Rings' organisation.

The film will hit theatres on September 3.

--IANS

ym/arm