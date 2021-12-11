Marvel's 'Eternals' heads to Disney Plus in Jan 2022

Disney made the announcement on Friday, a one week ahead of the theatrical release of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', the next highly anticipated MCU film.

Los Angeles, Dec 11 (IANS) The most recent chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) -- 'Eternals', will land on Disney Plus in just over a month on January 12, 2022.

'Eternals' will be available with an Imax-enhanced expanded aspect ratio, like 13 other MCU films on Disney Plus.

Directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao, the super-powered ensemble film includes Gemma Chan as the humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena.

'Eternals' opened in theatres on November 5 and collected $71 million in its opening weekend.

It currently stands as the seventh highest-grossing film of the year, with a total of $157.7 million at the domestic box office.

As of now, Marvel holds the first and third spots on the chart, with 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' and 'Black Widow'.

Like 'Shang-Chi', the Disney Plus launch of 'Eternals' comes just over two months after it debuted in theatres.

'Black Widow', released over the summer while the pandemic raged on, had a simultaneous release in cinemas and on Disney Plus under its paid Premier Access feature.

